First Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Arrives in Tel Aviv - Israeli Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Khaled Al Jalahma, the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel, arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said.

"The first Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, landed in Ben Gurion International Airport today.

The Ambassador's arrival, and the upcoming official opening of the Bahraini Embassy in Israel, mark an important step in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries and their peoples which has been a priority for both H.E. [Israeli] FM Lapid and H.E. [Bahraini] FM Al Zayani," Haiat wrote on Twitter.

In mid-September, Israel signed an agreement on the normalization of bilateral relations with Bahrain, and in November the two countries agreed on the mutual opening of embassies.

In March, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa appointed Al Jalahma, formerly a deputy head of the country's diplomatic mission in the US from 2009-2013, as envoy to Israel.