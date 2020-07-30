UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Batch Of 5 Rafale Fighter Jets Arrive In India From France - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:03 AM

First Batch of 5 Rafale Fighter Jets Arrive in India From France - Reports

First five out of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft bought by India from France arrived at India's Ambala airbase in Haryana from France, as part of the deal called by New Delhi a milestone to enhance the Indian-French defense cooperation, the Times of India newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) First five out of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft bought by India from France arrived at India's Ambala airbase in Haryana from France, as part of the deal called by New Delhi a milestone to enhance the Indian-French defense cooperation, the Times of India newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in Paris said that the five jets departed from France for the destination country following reports that New Delhi had asked Paris to accelerate the deliveries against the backdrop of border tensions with China.

According to the media, the aircraft covered about 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles), while the trip included mid-air refueling and an overnight pit stop in the United Arab Emirates.

The batch comprises three single-seat and two twin-seat fighters that were flown by seven pilots of the Indian Air Force, the newspaper reported.

In September 2016, France agreed to supply 36 Rafale jets to India. The original number was 126, but the Indian government had to decrease the number due to the high cost of the fighter jet. All aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

India China France Paris Ambala New Delhi United Arab Emirates September Border 2016 Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

1 hour ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.