First Batch Of 5 Rafale Jets Leaves France For India As Part Of 'Milestone' Deal - Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:56 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) First five out of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft bought by India from France departed for the destination country on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Paris reported, calling it a sign of strategic bilateral defense cooperation.

Earlier, media reported that New Delhi had asked Paris to accelerate the deliveries against the backdrop of border tensions with China.

"India took a significant step in strengthening air power and defense preparedness with the first five Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault, flying out from Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France to India today. This also marks a new milestone in the strong and growing India-France defense cooperation," the embassy said, posting a footage of the jets taking off.

During their long travel, the aircraft will make air-to-air refueling and a stop in the United Emirates.

The jets are scheduled to arrive in India on July 29, according to the mission.

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf was at the airbase to see the aircraft off.

"Our Air Force pilots tell us that these are extremely swift, nimble, versatile and very deadly aircraft. They are both beauty and beast. They are superb flying machines being flown by the best pilots in the world," he said, speaking at the Merignac airbase.

The diplomat went on to thank Dassault for delivering jets on time. He also expressed gratitude to the French Air Force and the French movement for "all the support they provided" in pilot training and implementing the deliveries.

Ashraf described the Rafale deliveries as a "powerful symbol of the strategic partnership between India and France."

