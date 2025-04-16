Open Menu

First Batch Of Agricultural Professionals Arrives In China As Part Of PM Capacity-building Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:59 PM

As part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's landmark initiative to train 1,000 young agricultural professionals in China, the first batch of 300 participants arrived in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on Wednesday

These agricultural professionals will undergo three months of hands-on training in agro-technology, climate resilient agriculture and modern agriculture practices at the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) and Yangling Vocational and Technical College, two of China's leading institutions in agriculture education, training and skill development.

The trainees were received at the Xi'an International Airport by Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing and senior Chinese officials.

After a warm welcome, the trainees were briefed on the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, scope of the 3- month training program and the expanding cooperation in the agriculture sector between the two countries.

The capacity building initiative is part of the broader efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to modernize the country's agricultural landscape and to equip young professionals with the skills necessary to meet the challenges of the future.

