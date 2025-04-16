- Home
- World
- First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacity-building initiativ ..
First Batch Of Agricultural Professionals Arrives In China As Part Of PM Capacity-building Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:59 PM
As part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's landmark initiative to train 1,000 young agricultural professionals in China, the first batch of 300 participants arrived in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on Wednesday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's landmark initiative to train 1,000 young agricultural professionals in China, the first batch of 300 participants arrived in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on Wednesday.
These agricultural professionals will undergo three months of hands-on training in agro-technology, climate resilient agriculture and modern agriculture practices at the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) and Yangling Vocational and Technical College, two of China's leading institutions in agriculture education, training and skill development.
The trainees were received at the Xi'an International Airport by Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing and senior Chinese officials.
After a warm welcome, the trainees were briefed on the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, scope of the 3- month training program and the expanding cooperation in the agriculture sector between the two countries.
The capacity building initiative is part of the broader efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to modernize the country's agricultural landscape and to equip young professionals with the skills necessary to meet the challenges of the future.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacit ..
PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah
Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delegation discuss strengthening coo ..
Resolving public grievances top priority: DIG Tariq
Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos
UN reaffirms its support to Pakistan for meeting SDG targets
Pakistan women blind cricket team off to Australia
More Stories From World
-
First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacity-building initiativ ..4 minutes ago
-
Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos10 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan names new city after Babur, celebrating shared heritage with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to founding fathers at Pakistan Day reception in Ankara3 hours ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft4 hours ago
-
Onana faces date with destiny as Man Utd chase Lyon win4 hours ago
-
More exchanges urged between China, Vietnam5 hours ago
-
China's economy beat forecasts in first quarter ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'5 hours ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules6 hours ago
-
Trump says Harvard a 'joke' undeserving of US federal funding6 hours ago
-
Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs6 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UAE sign MoU for second International Date Palm Festival 20252 hours ago