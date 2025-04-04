First Batch Of China Red Cross Aid Supplies Arrives In Mandalay, Myanmar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The first batch of aid supplies from the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) arrived in Mandalay, the epicenter of Myanmar's recent 7.9-magnitude earthquake, according to the RCSC.
The supplies include over 4,900 relief items such as tents, blankets, folding beds, and family kits to support the affected households. The Myanmar Red Cross will distribute these items with assistance from an RCSC rescue team, which had previously entered Myanmar and is also helping set up shelters.
Following the deadly quake on March 28, the RCSC promptly donated 1.5 million Yuan (about 208,900 U.S. Dollars) in emergency funding. At the request of Myanmar, the RCSC dispatched relief supplies to the disaster-stricken area and deployed a rescue team to the epicenter to conduct humanitarian operations.
Currently, 15 RCSC rescuers in Mandalay are conducting search-and-rescue operations, providing medical assistance and psychological support to those in need.
