First Batch Of China's COVID Vaccine To Be Shipped To Turkey On Sunday Night - Minister

First Batch of China's COVID Vaccine to Be Shipped to Turkey on Sunday Night - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The first batch of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be sent to Turkey on the night of December 27, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that the first batch of the Chinese vaccine had been delivered to the country. The Turkish health ministry later said that these claims did not correspond to reality.

"All trials of the Chinese vaccine has been successfully conducted, preliminary work is completed. We are confident in the vaccine's efficacy. If all goes well, the vaccine will be shipped from China to Turkey on Sunday night," Koca told reporters.

According to the minister, clinical trials of the vaccine conducted in Turkey have proven the efficacy of the vaccine being more than 90 percent.

The minister added that the vaccination would be conducted in four stages, with medical staff and those at risk being the first to receive the shot. The first stage will cover 9 million people.

"We expect to receive 50 million doses of the vaccine by the end of February. We will be able to do 1.5-2 million inoculations per day," Koca added.

Earlier in December, Koca said that Turkey planned to purchase 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by April 2021. The first batch of vaccine from China's SinoVac was planned to be delivered to the country after December 11, and vaccination was set to begin after positive results of laboratory tests of the vaccine quality. Turkey also intends to purchase at least 25 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

