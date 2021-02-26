UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Argentina -President's Office

First Batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Argentina -President's Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Argentina, the broadcast posted on the Twitter page of the presidential office said.

The Latin American nation has received 904,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The mass vaccination campaign started in Argentina in late December after the country had authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.95 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 51,000 fatalities.

