UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Turkey - Health Minister Koca

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

First Batch of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Turkey - Health Minister Koca

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Turkey received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac on Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkish Airlines has said earlier that it would deliver the first shipment of three million doses on Wednesday.

"The plane that delivered our vaccines arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport.

Our Council for Drugs and Medical Equipment will immediately start testing them, and the process will last 14 days. Once this [testing] is over, our vaccination program will be launched," Koca said in a statement.

Turkey is set to receive 50 million vaccine doses developed by SinoVac by March. Ankara also plans to procure 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine by April.

The vaccination in Turkey will be held in several stages, and some nine million people from vulnerable groups, including health workers, would be prioritized.

Related Topics

Turkey Drugs China Ankara March April From Million Airport

Recent Stories

NAB arrest PML-M lawmaker Khawaja Asif in "assets ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

11 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.