UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Batch Of Cooperation Projects Aboard China Space Station Released

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

First batch of cooperation projects aboard China space station released

China released the first nine international cooperation projects for the country's planned space station

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :China released the first nine international cooperation projects for the country's planned space station.

The selection was jointly implemented by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

The nine projects involve 23 entities from 17 countries in the fields of aerospace medicine, space life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, astronomy and other emerging technologies.

According to Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the CMSA, one of the selection criteria is scientific significance. The selected projects should not only promote the progress in related scientific fields but also help applicant countries strengthen aerospace technology and research capacity.

"For example, the selected 'Space Cancer' project will improve the understanding of the cause of cancer and offer a new perspective for cancer prevention and treatment; a study about miscible liquids under microgravity will facilitate the innovation in chemical or biochemical industries," Lin said at a press conference Wednesday.

China has always been engaged with the international space community.

In March 2016, the CMSA and UNOOSA signed a memorandum of understanding to invite UN member states to conduct scientific experiments aboard the China space station. In May 2018, 42 cooperation proposals from 27 countries have been received after the two agencies sent out the invitation.

China's space station is expected to be completed in 2022. The station will serve as a space laboratory to carry out multidisciplinary scientific research, technological verifications and applications.

According to Lin, China's space station will further open up to international exchanges and cooperation in equipment development, space applications, astronaut training, joint flights and aerospace medicine.

China is also willing to share the achievements of the country's manned spaceflight with countries all over the world, especially with the developing countries, Lin said.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations China Progress March May 2016 2018 Cancer All From Share

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

38 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

48 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.