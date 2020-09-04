UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Coronavirus Vaccine Received By 3 Moscow-Based Polyclinics - Deputy Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

First Batch of Coronavirus Vaccine Received by 3 Moscow-Based Polyclinics - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The first doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine for post-registration clinical trials have already been received by three medical organizations in Moscow city polyclinics No. 2, No. 220 and No. 62, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"Today, Moscow medical organizations received the first batch of coronavirus vaccine for post-registration research. City polyclinics No.

2, No. 220 and No. 62 were the pioneers. Medical institutions are fully ready to start the trials, which will begin next week," Rakova told reporters.

Special conditions are required for storing the vaccine, so special freezers, which can maintain temperatures up to minus 40 degrees, were purchased for polyclinics.

"Today, Muscovites can apply for participation in the trials and be the first to receive the vaccine," Rakova added.

