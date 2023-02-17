UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of EU Humanitarian Aid For Quake-Hit Syria Arrives In Beirut - Red Crescent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

First Batch of EU Humanitarian Aid for Quake-Hit Syria Arrives in Beirut - Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A first batch of humanitarian aid for Syria from the European Union has arrived in the Port of Beirut and will be soon handed over to the country's authorities as part of assistance after the powerful earthquakes, the Syrian Red Crescent said on Friday.

"Across the sea, an aid shipment from the Italian Government and the European Union arrived to the Port of Beirut in support to the #earthquake response in #Syria," the organization tweeted.

The Syrian Red Crescent added that it would receive the shipment from the Lebanese Red Cross in the presence of Italian Charge d'Affairs to Syria Massimiliano D'Antuono and Head of the European Commission Office for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Luigi Pandolfi.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks and the following aftershocks were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however the United Nations estimates put the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

