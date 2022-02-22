UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of Humanitarian Aid From Russian Red Cross Arrives In Rostov Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, February 22 (Sputnik) - The first batch of humanitarian aid for refugees from Donbas arrived from Moscow in the Rostov Region in southern Russia, on Tuesday.

"The first batch of humanitarian aid from the Russian Red Cross contains about five tonnes of food and goods necessary for refugees," Russian Red Cross Chairman Pavel Savchuk told Sputnik.

According to Savchuk, the distribution of the humanitarian supplies will start at the temporary accommodation facilities in the Rostov Region today.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian armed forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of women, children and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week.

>