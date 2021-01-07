UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Due In Israel On Thursday - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Israel will receive the first batch of US pharma company Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

"I spoke several days ago with Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and the first shipment of Moderna vaccines is due to arrive in Israel tomorrow," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Netanyahu promised that more shipments would follow. His government has secured millions of vaccine doses "so that we can emerge from the coronavirus pandemic once and for all."

The Moderna vaccine has also been approved for use in the United States, Canada and more recently in the European Union.

