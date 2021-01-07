TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Israel received the first batch of US pharma company Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, state-run Kan broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft carrying 120,000 doses of the vaccine landed at Ben Gurion international airport earlier in the day. The broadcaster showed the footage of aircraft unloading.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the first shipment of Moderna vaccines was due to arrive in Israel on Thursday. The Israeli Health Ministry previously authorized the vaccine by Moderna and the country expects to receive 6 million doses.

Moderna's vaccine has already been authorized by the United States, Canada and the European Union.

The mass vaccination campaign in Israel kicked off on December 20, after the country had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The priority groups to get inoculated include medical workers, students of medical schools, employees of geriatric institutions and government officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have already got inoculated.

Also it was reported that the Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center had ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and is waiting for an approval from the health ministry for its use.