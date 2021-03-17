First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives in Palestine - UN Spokesman

More than 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Palestine on Wednesday in a first shipment organized by the COVAX facility, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) More than 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Palestine on Wednesday in a first shipment organized by the COVAX facility, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The state of Palestine today received the first batch of more than 60,000 doses of vaccines from the COVAX facility," Dujarric said.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland has welcomed the delivery of some 61,440 vaccines, which he called a "key step" in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank and Gaza.

Under the COVAX allocation plan, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will receive a total of 168,000 vaccine doses in the first round of allocations.