First Batch Of Pakistani Fresh Aquatic Products Arrives In Kashgar, China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A shipment of fresh aquatic products from Pakistan successfully entered China via the Kashgar airport in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
This event marks a significant milestone as the region embarks on international trade in fresh aquatic products.
The shipment, carried by a China Southern Airlines flight from Islamabad to Kashgar, comprised a total of 774 kilograms of aquatic products valued at $2,760. The consignment included 81 kilograms of fresh grouper worth $744 and 693 kilograms of frozen mullet valued at $2,016, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.
Tang Lin, a representative from Xinjiang Huizhou Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd., which managed the import, shared insights into the logistics. The aquatic products were procured from Karachi, Pakistan, and the transportation to Kashgar took approximately three days.
Tang expressed optimism about future prospects, stating, "The successful entry of this batch of fresh aquatic products boosts our confidence in expanding this type of business. We plan to import more fresh products based on Pakistan's fishing seasons."
According to the Bureau of Commerce of Kashgar, it is the first time the region has imported fresh aquatic products from Pakistan. This event signifies the beginning of broader international trade in the area.
They emphasized that supporting the import of quality agricultural and sideline products from neighboring countries enhances local trade cooperation with Central and South Asia, which is crucial for the economic development of the region.
