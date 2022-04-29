UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of Phoenix Drones For Ukraine To Arrive In Region Friday - Defense Official

The first batch of the Phoenix drones for Ukraine will get in the region today, Senior Defense Official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The first batch of the Phoenix drones for Ukraine will get in the region today, Senior Defense Official told reporters on Friday.

"There hasn't been training on the Phoenix ghost (drones) yet.

Again, we believe that a first tranche of those drones should be arriving in the region today. Not all 121, but the first tranche of them will be arriving in the region today," the official said. "Again, we're still working out how the specific training is going to be done on this."

