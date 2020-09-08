UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Released Into Public - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

First Batch of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Released Into Public - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been released into civil circulation, regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, the Russian Health Ministry informs.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents would be vaccinated against the coronavirus within several months.

According to the health ministry, the delivery of the first batches of the Russian vaccine to the country's regions are planned in the nearest future.

