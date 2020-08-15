First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine From Gamaleya Center Produced - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Russia has produced the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Health Ministry's press service said on Saturday.

"The first batch of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has been produced," the press service said.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia earlier this week. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.