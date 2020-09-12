MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been sent to Russian regions, the country's Ministry of Health said.

"The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has been sent to [Russian] regions.

The first delivery will allow us to work on the vaccine's supply chains to Russian regions, dissemination [of the vaccine] and organizing the COVID-19 vaccination of the highly vulnerable people," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.