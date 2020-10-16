UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Be Released In Late October - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:52 PM

The first post-registration batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona will be released in the end of the month, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The first post-registration batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona will be released in the end of the month, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the country had registered its second vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the first batch of the vaccine successfully passed control of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare.

"The production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine will be launched at Rospotrebnadzor's research center Vector, which has industrial capacities licensed in compliance with GMP standards. The first post-registration batch will be released in the end of October," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Post-registration clinical trials will start soon, the watchdog added. People from the vulnerable high risk groups will be vaccinated outside the trials.

