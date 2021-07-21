UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:10 PM

First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Vietnam - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was produced in Vietnam and some samples will be shipped to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine, for quality control, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health approved the Russian vaccine in March.

"RDIF ... and VABIOTECH, one of Vietnam's leading pharmaceutical companies, announce the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.

The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality control. RDIF and VABIOTECH are actively implementing the technology transfer," RDIF said in a press release.

"It is our great pleasure to work with RDIF to bring Sputnik V to Vietnam to fight the pandemic. We hope the cooperation between RDIF and VABIOTECH will help provide quality and affordable COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries," VABIOTECH President Dat Tuan Do noted, as quoted by RDIF.

