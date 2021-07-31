(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been produced in Uzbekistan, with samples being shipped to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine, for quality control, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Saturday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Laboratories, announce the production of the first batches of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. RDIF has organized a technological transfer process for the production of the vaccine in the Republic of Uzbekistan," RDIF said.

"The validation batches of Sputnik V were sent to the Gamaleya research center for the quality control," the press release added.