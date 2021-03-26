First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Arrives In Lebanon
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The vaccination campaign with Sputnik V is to kick off in Lebanon on March 30. The online platform for the registration of those willing to be inoculated has already been launched.