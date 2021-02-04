The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is currently en route to Iran, the Middle Eastern country's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Thursday

"As we speak, the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine is in the air being transported with the assistance of an aircraft belonging to the Mahan Air company, and in a few hours the plane will land in the Imam Khomeini Airport, and the first batch will arrive on the Iranian territory," Jalali said at a press conference.