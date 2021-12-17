First Batch of Saudi Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Afghanistan - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia has delivered its first shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which included 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has organized a Saudi airlift consisting of six planes with 197 tons and 238 kilograms (524.7 Pounds) of foodstuffs and shelter.

Two of them have already arrived in Afghanistan, according to the report.

The aid was received by the deputy president of Afghanistan's Red Crescent in the presence of the Saudi consul.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities). Amid political turmoil that prompted a mass exodus of Afghans, a number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation.