First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus Arrives in Paraguay - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The first batch of doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Paraguay, media reported.

According to the ABC tv channel's broadcast, the plane with the vaccine doses landed at the airport of Asuncion on late Thursday.

The national Ministry of Health said that the vaccination campaign would be launched on Monday. Doctors will be the first ones who will get the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Paraguayan Minister of Health Julio Mazzoleni said that the country would get 1 million doses of Sputnik V. On Wednesday, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the vaccine deliveries during the phone conversation.