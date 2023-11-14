First batch of visiting scholars under BRI meteorology program unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The list of the first batch of visiting scholars under the Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program was unveiled during the ongoing “2023 FengYun Satellite User Conference” held in Xiamen, Fujian, China.

Eight experts from Pakistan, Thailand, Ethiopia and Tanzania will be the first batch of visiting scholars, focusing on satellite remote sensing, weather forecasting, climate forecasting, urban meteorology, aviation meteorology and other fields, for a one-year visit to China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program was launched in September. The program aims at joint cultivation of senior meteorological operational and management staff in satellite meteorology, numerical weather forecasting, climate change and disaster prevention and mitigation.

As per a source from China Meteorological Administration (CMA), an international training course on meteorology has been held consecutively since 2003, and so far China Meteorological Administration Training Centre (CMATC) - which is also designated as WMO Regional Training Centre in Beijing (WMO RTC-Beijing) - has carried out 86 international training courses benefiting a total of 1,368 trainees from more than 135 countries.

The 2023 FengYun Satellite User Conference kicked off on November 13. The ongoing 3-day event is to establish a platform for international users of FengYun satellites to engage in in-depth discussions, and applications of FengYun satellites, to mitigate the impacts of hazardous climate events.

APP/asg