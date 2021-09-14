First Batches of Sputnik V Vaccines Delivered to Syria to Fight Coronavirus - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russia has provided Syria with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines to combat the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

"We are working together to solve the main problem that all of humanity is facing today, I mean the fight against coronavirus infection. The first deliveries of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light to Syria have been carried out," Putin said.