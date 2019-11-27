First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

(@FahadShabbir)

Dien Chau, Vietnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The first remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Wednesday where they were met by huge crowds of sobbing relatives who have been waiting weeks for their return.

Sixteen bodies were flown from London to Hanoi, where they were quickly shuttled in ambulances to their hometowns in central Vietnam.

Hundreds of people filled the compound of a church in rural Dien Chau district in central Nghe An province to greet two returned bodies, many carrying white flowers to offer the families of the dead.

The cousin of 33-year-old victim Nguyen Van Hung waited hours in the crowd near the town church.

"He was a nice man. No one expected him to return home like this," said the cousin, refusing to be named, as relatives wept nearby.

Hung was among 31 men and eight women found dead in a refrigerated truck in an industrial park in Essex, east of London, on October 23.

Victims' relatives have taken out hefty loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation: $1,800 to bring back ashes, or $2,900 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body.

Authorities in Vietnam encouraged relatives to opt for ashes "to ensure speed, low cost and sanitation safety", but many paid more for the bodies so they could carry out traditional burials.

Cremation is rare in the Vietnam countryside, where many of the victims were from.

Some funerals were due to start Wednesday and burials could take place later this week.