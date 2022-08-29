UrduPoint.com

First BrahMos Missile Deliveries To Philippines Expected Next Year - Co-Director

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 05:40 AM

First BrahMos Missile Deliveries to Philippines Expected Next Year - Co-Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The first deliveries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines will begin in 2023, co-director of the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik.

The $375-million deal for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines was reached in January and is the first export contract for BrahMos Aerospace.

"The first deliveries of the missiles will begin in 2023. These will be missiles for coastal defense, a coastal missile system," Maksichev told Sputnik.

BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998, specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems. The joint Indian-Russian enterprise was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represehinostroyenia space nted by the NPO Masand rocketry company.

