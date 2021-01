First Brazilian Citizens Get Shots of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica announced the start of vaccination of the Brazilian population with Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, according to the vaccine's Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica announced the start of vaccination of the Brazilian population with Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

"RDIF, União Quimica are starting vaccination of Brazil's population with Sputnik V. First 20 Brazilians working at the embassy in Russia are already being vaccinated," the statement says.