MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The first brick to build China's lunar base will be created from the moon's soil during the Chang'e-8 mission expected to be launched in 2028, chief scientist of the National Center of Technology Innovation for Digital Construction Ding Lieyun said in an interview to Changjiang Daily on Wednesday.

The scientist has not clarified whether the entire base would be built of bricks made from lunar soil.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday that Chinese scientists held their first conference in Wuhan on Saturday to discuss plans to build a moon base.

The scientists discussed a wide range of issues including designs to build basic infrastructure on the moon, using robots and imitating the lunar environment on Earth.

According to SCMP, Ding Lieyun's team has already put forward lunar base projects. Ding outlined challenges that will have to be overcome during the construction of the moon base, such as the absence of water, low gravity, frequent moonquakes and strong space radiation.