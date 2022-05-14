UrduPoint.com

First C919 Jet To Be Delivered Completes Successful Maiden Test Flight

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 02:14 PM

The first C919 large passenger aircraft to be delivered completed a successful maiden test flight on Saturday, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)

China's indigenously-developed jet, coded B-001J, took off at 6:52 a.m. from Shanghai Pudong International Airport and landed at the same site at 9:54 a.m.

During the flight that lasted three hours and two minutes, pilots and engineers coordinated to complete all designed operations, and the plane was in good condition, said COMAC.

In March last year, China Eastern Airlines and COMAC signed a purchase contract for five C919 planes, which will be based mainly in Shanghai after delivery.

Since 2019, six C919 jets have conducted a series of ground and flight tests in places such as Shanghai, Yanliang, Dongying and Nanchang. In November 2020, the C919 received its type inspection authorization.

The C919, China's first self-developed trunk jetliner, has 158-174 seats and a range of 4,075-5,555 km. The plane conducted its successful maiden flight in 2017.

