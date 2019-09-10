UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Cargo Train On Afghanistan-China Rail Reaches Destination Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

First Cargo Train on Afghanistan-China Rail Reaches Destination Country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The first train loaded with Afghan export goods on Tuesday entered the Chinese territory by rail through Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The train with Afghan exports departed from the Afghan northern city of Hairatan on Thursday, where it was loaded with 41 containers of Afghan goods, including 1,100 tonnes of Sang Taluk powder.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China's ambassadors to Afghanistan along with Afghan Minister of Transport Yama Yari participated in the arrival ceremony, marking the cargo delivery and praising it as an important step in promoting trade between Beijing and Kabul.

The exports will reach the designated destination in the east of China in the next four days. The train is expected to cover about 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles). Meanwhile, it takes 45 days for cargo from the Pakistani port of Karachi to get to China, which makes the route through Hairatan port cheaper and shorter.

The start of Afghan exports transit to China is set to strengthen and broaden economic relations between Beijing and Kabul.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Exports China Beijing Uzbekistan Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

11 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.