First Cargo Train on Afghanistan-China Rail Reaches Destination Country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The first train loaded with Afghan export goods on Tuesday entered the Chinese territory by rail through Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The train with Afghan exports departed from the Afghan northern city of Hairatan on Thursday, where it was loaded with 41 containers of Afghan goods, including 1,100 tonnes of Sang Taluk powder.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China's ambassadors to Afghanistan along with Afghan Minister of Transport Yama Yari participated in the arrival ceremony, marking the cargo delivery and praising it as an important step in promoting trade between Beijing and Kabul.

The exports will reach the designated destination in the east of China in the next four days. The train is expected to cover about 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles). Meanwhile, it takes 45 days for cargo from the Pakistani port of Karachi to get to China, which makes the route through Hairatan port cheaper and shorter.

The start of Afghan exports transit to China is set to strengthen and broaden economic relations between Beijing and Kabul.