First Carrier Of Coronavirus 'South African' Strain Discovered In Estonia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The first carrier of the South African strain of coronavirus has been found in Estonia, and 45 cases of the UK mutation of the virus have been reported, the Postimees newspaper reported.

The strain was first identified in South Africa in October 2020.

It is now the dominant form of the virus in South Africa. Preliminary research has shown that this strain, like the one found in the UK, is more contagious.

The strain from South Africa was brought into Estonia from Tanzania, the newspaper said.

The COVID-19 case tally in Estonia tops 54,000, with 510 deaths.

More Stories From World

