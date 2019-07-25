First Case of African Swine Fever Reported in Slovakia - Veterinary Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Slovakia's State Veterinary and Food Administration said Thursday the first case of highly contagious African swine fever was confirmed in the country's east on the border with Hungary

"The State Veterinary and Food Administration ... reports on the first occurrence of African swine fever in a small breed in the district of Trebisov in the village Strazne," it said in an update.

A 3 kilometer (1.

9 mile) wide radius has been set up around the village and its entire swine herd will be culled, the authority said.

The Slovak authorities have warned Hungary and entered information on the episode into the EU and global animal disease notification systems.

The World Organization for Animal Health says there is no approved vaccine for this strain of swine fever, which is not dangerous to humans but is deadly in pigs and can wreak havoc in the meat industry.