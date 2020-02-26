UrduPoint.com
First Case Of Coronavirus Infection Confirmed In Brazil - Healthcare Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

First Case of Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in Brazil - Healthcare Ministry

The first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Brazil, becoming the first case in Latin America as well, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Brazil, becoming the first case in Latin America as well, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Wednesday.

According to Mandetta, a 61-year-old Brazilian, who has recently returned to Sao Paulo is confirmed to have the virus.

The country's Health Ministry first voiced their suspicions about a potential coronavirus case on Tuesday. The man's test results were sent for a repeat verification.

