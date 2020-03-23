UrduPoint.com
First Case Of Coronavirus Registered In Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

First Case of Coronavirus Registered in Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Syria registers the first case of the coronavirus disease in the country, media reported on Sunday, citing the Syrian health minister, Nizar Yazigi.

The patient was a citizen who had recently arrived from abroad, the Syrian state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, Sham FM radio station said that COVID-19 was detected in a 20-year-old female.

