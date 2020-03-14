UrduPoint.com
First Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Mauritania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Mauritania, media reported.

The patient arrived in Mauritania from Europe on Monday and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday, the CRIDEM media outlet reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

The infected person has been reportedly isolated.

The Ministry of Health called on people to remain calm despite the first confirmed case.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

