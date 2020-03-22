First Case of COVID19 Confirmed in Uganda, Patient Arrived from India - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first coronavirus case has been registered in Uganda, with the patient having arrived from India, the country's Health Ministry has announced.

"Uganda confirms 1st case of COVID-19. The confirmed case is a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai at 2:00am today, Saturday 21 March 2020 aboard Ethiopian airlines. He presented with symptoms of high fever and poor appetite," the ministry said on Twitter.

The patient has been quarantined and a list of people he had come into contact with has been compiled, according to the health ministry.

"The passenger manifest has been retrieved and all contacts are known as we are in position of the passports of all the travelers that came on that plane," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 300,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed globally. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China in December, a pandemic.

In India, over 300 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, four people have died from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins count.