UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Case Of COVID19 Confirmed In Uganda, Patient Arrived From India - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:20 AM

First Case of COVID19 Confirmed in Uganda, Patient Arrived from India - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first coronavirus case has been registered in Uganda, with the patient having arrived from India, the country's Health Ministry has announced.

"Uganda confirms 1st case of COVID-19. The confirmed case is a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai at 2:00am today, Saturday 21 March 2020 aboard Ethiopian airlines. He presented with symptoms of high fever and poor appetite," the ministry said on Twitter.

The patient has been quarantined and a list of people he had come into contact with has been compiled, according to the health ministry.

"The passenger manifest has been retrieved and all contacts are known as we are in position of the passports of all the travelers that came on that plane," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 300,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed globally. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China in December, a pandemic.

In India, over 300 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, four people have died from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

Related Topics

India World Poor China Twitter Dubai Died Male Uganda March December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

4 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

5 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

5 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

5 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

5 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.