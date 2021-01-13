First Case of Infection With 'South African' Coronavirus Strain Recorded in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first case of infection with the South African strain of coronavirus was recorded in the Federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg in southwestern Germany, the state's Social Affairs and Integration Ministry said.

"The mutated variant B.1.351 was first discovered in a family that arrived in Baden-Württemberg from South Africa on December 13, 2020.

This is the first known case in Germany," the ministry said.

Upon arrival, the family was in quarantine, the ministry said. Five days later, all family members took tests for coronavirus, which turned out to be negative. After a few days, they began to develop mild symptoms.

A retest of the person who fell ill first in the family was sent to a laboratory, which confirmed the case of infection with the strain from South Africa. Currently, the coronavirus has been detected in six people from three households.