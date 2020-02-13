UrduPoint.com
First Case Of New Coronavirus Confirmed In London Bringing Total Toll In UK To 9 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The first case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in southern London, which brought the total number of those tested positive for the virus in the United Kingdom to nine, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Sun newspaper, citing a source at City Hall, a Chinese woman, who recently arrived in the United Kingdom, was tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently being treated at St Thomas' Hospital.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,100 people.

