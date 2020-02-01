UrduPoint.com
First Case Of New Coronavirus Confirmed In Spain - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:40 AM

First Case of New Coronavirus Confirmed in Spain - Ministry of Health

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The first case of a new coronavirus has been confirmed in Spain, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The infected person is a German tourist, who was hospitalized on the island of La Gomera, the Canary Islands. The patient has been isolated.

The German tourist is said to have had contact with an infected person in Germany before leaving for the Canary Islands.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China and infected over 9,800 others.

On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

