First Case Of New Coronavirus Strain Confirmed In Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

First Case of New Coronavirus Strain Confirmed in Japan - Reports

The Japanese Health Ministry announced the first detected case of the mysterious coronavirus on its territory contracted by a man who had visited the inland Chinese city of Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter for the disease's outbreak, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Japanese Health Ministry announced the first detected case of the mysterious coronavirus on its territory contracted by a man who had visited the inland Chinese city of Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter for the disease's outbreak, media reported Thursday.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, a Chinese national living near Tokyo saw a doctor with serious flu-like symptoms and was hospitalized on January 10.

The man later recovered and was discharged from the hospital, NHK cited health officials as saying. The man had said he had never visited the fish market in Wuhan that is believed to be the origin of the new strain of coronavirus, the officials added.

The unknown kind of viral pneumonia was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. It has prompted fears online that the nation might be experiencing a return of SARS, an epidemic that claimed a total of more than 700 lives in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan between 2002 and 2003.

The outbreak was confirmed to be that of a new type of coronavirus last week, and on Saturday, China reported the first lethal case in Wuhan.

