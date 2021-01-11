UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Case Of New Variant Of Coronavirus Detected In Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:26 PM

First case of new variant of coronavirus detected in Mexico

The first case of a new strain of coronavirus has been detected in an international traveler in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, authorities said Sunday

MEXICO CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The first case of a new strain of coronavirus has been detected in an international traveler in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, authorities said Sunday.

The Secretary of Health of Tamaulipas, Gloria Molina Gamboa, said that the 56-year-old patient was identified when he arrived from Mexico City on Dec. 29.

"The (test) result was positive for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which appeared for the first time in mid-September in the United Kingdom and which has become the predominant variant in that country," said the secretary.

All passengers and crew from the patient's flight were tested, though no other test came out positive.

She called for implementing "extreme" precautions and strengthening preventive measures against the disease such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, and staying home when possible, as it has been confirmed that the B117 variant is more contagious than the original strain.

As of Sunday, Mexico has reported over 1.5 million cases with 133,706 deaths.

Related Topics

Mexico City United Kingdom Mexico Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day national polio immunization drive begins ..

30 minutes ago

Electricity still to be restored in many parts a d ..

44 minutes ago

WHO expert team to come to China for joint researc ..

15 seconds ago

Founder of Georgia's Ruling Party Ivanishvili Quit ..

16 seconds ago

Thousands gather for Japan coming-of-age day despi ..

18 seconds ago

China's Guangzhou Evergrande changes name to "Guan ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.