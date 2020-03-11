UrduPoint.com
First Case Of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed In Turkey - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Turkey, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported Wednesday citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said the patient was a man who had recently returned from a trip to Europe.

More than 100,000 people have already been infected with COVID-19 in the world, the majority have recovered, and about 4,000 have died. The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy. A difficult situation is also developing in France and Germany.

