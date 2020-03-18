First Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed in Gambia - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Gambia, the country's Health Ministry said.

"First case of #COVID19 confirmed in #Gambia. More details coming soon," the ministry said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 173,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,000 people have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.