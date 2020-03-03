First Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease Registered in Morocco - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Morocco, 2M television reported citing the Health Ministry.

It said the case was confirmed by the Pasteur Institute's laboratory in Morocco.

The patient, a Moroccan citizen residing in Italy, is in stable condition, the channel said.