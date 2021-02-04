UrduPoint.com
First Case Of South African Coronavirus Strain Registered In Italy - Health Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

First Case of South African Coronavirus Strain Registered in Italy - Health Service

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The first case of the South African strain of COVID-19 has been registered in Italy in the city of Varese (Lombardy region), the city health service said in a statement.

Infection with the strain was found in a man who recently arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport from Africa.

"Currently, the Varese Hospital is evaluating the first case of the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 observed in Italy," the service said.

The biological material will soon be sent for verification to the Italian National Institute of Health.

More Stories From World

